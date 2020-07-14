CNB Bank Acquires 1,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

