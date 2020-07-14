CNB Bank Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. 6,564,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.