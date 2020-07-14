CNB Bank Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

COST stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.10. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.