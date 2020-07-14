Contrasting Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOM)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -50.79% N/A -5.24% B Communications -6.19% -101.83% 2.37%

Intelsat has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.12 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelsat and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B Communications beats Intelsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.