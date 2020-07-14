Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $185.44. 1,454,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $187.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

