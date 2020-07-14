Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 0.1%

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.