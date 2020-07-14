Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $903,140.79

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $903,140.79 and $380.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,501,048 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

