Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 4,870,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

