Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.55. 3,038,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,987. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.