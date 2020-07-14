Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.08. 1,835,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.16 and its 200-day moving average is $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

