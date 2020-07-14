Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 21,026,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

