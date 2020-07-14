Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

UNH stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.52. 4,225,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

