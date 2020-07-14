Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 11,587,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

