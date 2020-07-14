ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29, 3,020 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

