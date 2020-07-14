Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,635 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

