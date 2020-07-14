Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. 2,577,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

