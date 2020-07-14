Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $21,486,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 443.7% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. 8,797,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

