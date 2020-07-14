Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,298. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.