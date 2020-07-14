Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 7.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.