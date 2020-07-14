Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 192,539 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 4,870,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,455. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

