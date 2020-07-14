Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.46. 1,533,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.