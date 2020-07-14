Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. 5,852,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $2,975,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,028,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,912,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,376 shares of company stock valued at $108,362,271 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

