Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

