Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

