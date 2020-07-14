Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.79. 4,608,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.76. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

