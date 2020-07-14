Humaniq Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Upbit. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $842,930.77 and $54,289.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.01965323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00195565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00120346 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

