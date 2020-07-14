International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after purchasing an additional 352,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 551,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,394,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 428,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,976. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.