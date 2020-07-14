iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11, approximately 2,281 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

