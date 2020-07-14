Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 8,010,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

