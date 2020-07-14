Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,226 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 464.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

