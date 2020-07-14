Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 808 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

