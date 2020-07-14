Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 4,120,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

