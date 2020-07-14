Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. 2,387,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

