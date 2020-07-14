Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.52. 6,765,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

