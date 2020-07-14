Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 95,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 99,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

