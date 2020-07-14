Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,077,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

