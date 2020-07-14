Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $171.89. 2,651,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

