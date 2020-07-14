Neumark (NEU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,510.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $3,510.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.55 or 0.04999066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 70,675,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,156,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.