Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 30.8%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shares were down 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 228,173 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 58,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

