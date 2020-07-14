Perlin One Day Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01963161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

