Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 655,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.