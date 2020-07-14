Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $237,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. 6,560,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

