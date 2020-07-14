ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $59,355.11 and $24.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00775915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013667 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00174317 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 168,750,168 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

