Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,447,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.47 and its 200 day moving average is $282.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

