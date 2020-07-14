Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.24 on Tuesday, hitting $1,520.58. 1,583,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,440.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,363.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

