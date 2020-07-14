Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.66, 57,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 48,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Route1 Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

