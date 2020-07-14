salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.11, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average of $171.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,376 shares of company stock worth $108,362,271 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

