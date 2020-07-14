Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.58

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $104.64, with a volume of 815200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,014,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

