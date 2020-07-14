Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

