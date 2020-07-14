Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $293.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

